Jesse Winker Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Guardians - June 23
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jesse Winker -- with an on-base percentage of .176 in his past 10 games, 136 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Cleveland Guardians, with Shane Bieber on the mound, on June 23 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Diamondbacks.
Jesse Winker Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Jesse Winker At The Plate
- Winker is batting .200 with three doubles, a home run and 17 walks.
- In 44.2% of his 43 games this season, Winker has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in only one game this year.
- In 10 games this year (23.3%), Winker has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (11.6%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 12 of 43 games so far this season.
Jesse Winker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|16
|.135
|AVG
|.304
|.264
|OBP
|.389
|.203
|SLG
|.326
|3
|XBH
|1
|1
|HR
|0
|8
|RBI
|8
|24/11
|K/BB
|14/6
|0
|SB
|0
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 7.8 K/9, the third-worst in the league.
- The Guardians' 3.85 team ERA ranks eighth among all league pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to allow 76 home runs (one per game), the fifth-fewest in the league.
- The Guardians are sending Bieber (5-4) out for his 16th start of the season. He is 5-4 with a 3.51 ERA and 69 strikeouts through 95 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the righty went 7 1/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old's 3.51 ERA ranks 25th, 1.221 WHIP ranks 33rd, and 6.5 K/9 ranks 59th.
