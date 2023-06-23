William Contreras -- batting .294 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Cleveland Guardians, with Shane Bieber on the hill, on June 23 at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber

Shane Bieber TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

William Contreras At The Plate

Contreras is hitting .241 with 11 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 26 walks.

Contreras has gotten a hit in 36 of 57 games this year (63.2%), with multiple hits on 11 occasions (19.3%).

He has homered in 14.0% of his games this year, and 3.5% of his chances at the plate.

Contreras has had an RBI in 16 games this year (28.1%), including seven multi-RBI outings (12.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 25 games this season (43.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 27 .255 AVG .228 .356 OBP .310 .461 SLG .386 12 XBH 8 4 HR 4 13 RBI 11 18/15 K/BB 28/11 0 SB 0

