William Contreras Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Guardians - June 23
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
William Contreras -- batting .294 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Cleveland Guardians, with Shane Bieber on the hill, on June 23 at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.
William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
William Contreras At The Plate
- Contreras is hitting .241 with 11 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 26 walks.
- Contreras has gotten a hit in 36 of 57 games this year (63.2%), with multiple hits on 11 occasions (19.3%).
- He has homered in 14.0% of his games this year, and 3.5% of his chances at the plate.
- Contreras has had an RBI in 16 games this year (28.1%), including seven multi-RBI outings (12.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 25 games this season (43.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|27
|.255
|AVG
|.228
|.356
|OBP
|.310
|.461
|SLG
|.386
|12
|XBH
|8
|4
|HR
|4
|13
|RBI
|11
|18/15
|K/BB
|28/11
|0
|SB
|0
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 28th in the league.
- The Guardians have the eighth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.85).
- Guardians pitchers combine to allow the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (76 total, one per game).
- Bieber (5-4) gets the starting nod for the Guardians in his 16th start of the season. He's put together a 3.51 ERA in 95 2/3 innings pitched, with 69 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he threw 7 1/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 28-year-old's 3.51 ERA ranks 25th, 1.221 WHIP ranks 33rd, and 6.5 K/9 ranks 59th among qualifying pitchers this season.
