The Travelers Championship is underway, and Austin Eckroat is currently in 28th place with a score of -3.

Looking to wager on Austin Eckroat at the Travelers Championship this week? Read on for all the stats and odds you need to know before you make your picks.

Austin Eckroat Insights

Over his last 17 rounds, Eckroat has finished below par on 10 occasions, while also posting two bogey-free rounds and 14 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has finished with the best score of the day in one of his last 17 rounds, while scoring among the top five in five of those rounds.

Eckroat has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in seven of his last 17 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day eight times.

In his past five appearances, Eckroat has one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.

In his past five events, Eckroat has finished within three shots of the leader once and posted a score better than average five times.

Eckroat will try to make the cut for the eighth time in a row by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 22 33 -6 261 0 13 2 3 $1.8M

Travelers Championship Insights and Stats

Eckroat has had an average finish of 38th at this tournament in two appearances, including a personal best 28th-place.

In his most recent two attempts at this event, he's made the cut every time.

The most recent time Eckroat played this event was in 2023, and he finished 28th.

TPC River Highlands will play at 6,852 yards for this event. In the past year, the Tour has played on courses with an average distance of 7,015.

TPC River Highlands is 6,852 yards, 422 yards shorter than the average course Eckroat has played in the past year (7,274).

Eckroat's Last Time Out

Eckroat was in the 91st percentile on par 3s at the U.S. Open, with an average of 2.95 strokes on the 20 par-3 holes.

His 4.10-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the U.S. Open placed him in the 61st percentile.

Eckroat was better than 85% of the golfers at the U.S. Open on par-5 holes, averaging 4.50 strokes per hole, in comparison to the field average of 4.83.

Eckroat recorded a birdie or better on four of 20 par-3s at the U.S. Open, better than the field average of 1.6.

On the 20 par-3s at the U.S. Open, Eckroat recorded three bogeys or worse (the other golfers averaged 3.6).

Eckroat carded fewer birdies or better (three) than the field average of 4.1 on the 40 par-4s at the U.S. Open.

In that last outing, Eckroat's showing on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse seven times (the field's average was worse, at 7.5).

Eckroat ended the U.S. Open with a birdie or better on six of the 12 par-5s, bettering the field's average of 2.9.

On the 12 par-5s at the U.S. Open, Eckroat had one bogey or worse, fewer than the field average of 1.4.

Travelers Championship Time and Date Info

Date: June 22-25, 2023

June 22-25, 2023 Course: TPC River Highlands

TPC River Highlands Location: Cromwell, Connecticut

Cromwell, Connecticut Par: 70 / 6,852 yards

70 / 6,852 yards Eckroat Odds to Win: +12500 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

All statistics in this article reflect Eckroat's performance prior to the 2023 Travelers Championship.

