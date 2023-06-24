Andres Gimenez and the Cleveland Guardians will take on Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers at Progressive Field on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET, in the second game of a three-game series.

The Guardians are listed as -125 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Brewers (+105). The over/under for the matchup has been set at 8 runs.

Brewers vs. Guardians Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Time: 4:10 PM ET

TV: BSGL

Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Venue: Progressive Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Guardians -125 +105 8 -115 -105 - - -

Brewers Recent Betting Performance

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Brewers have posted a mark of 2-3.

In their previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, the Brewers and their foes are 5-4-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Brewers' previous 10 contests have not had a spread posted by sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Brewers Betting Records & Stats

The Brewers have been victorious in 16, or 47.1%, of the 34 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Milwaukee is 12-14 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +105 or more on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Brewers have a 48.8% chance of pulling out a win.

So far this season, Milwaukee and its opponents have hit the over in 31 of its 75 games with a total.

The Brewers are 4-6-0 against the spread in their 10 games that had a posted line this season.

Brewers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 22-18 17-18 17-16 22-20 29-22 10-14

