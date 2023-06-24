On Saturday, June 24 at 4:10 PM ET, the Cleveland Guardians (36-39) host the Milwaukee Brewers (39-36) at Progressive Field. Tanner Bibee will get the ball for the Guardians, while Freddy Peralta will take the mound for the Brewers.

Oddsmakers list the Guardians as -120 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Brewers +100 moneyline odds to win. The over/under for the matchup has been set at 8 runs.

Brewers vs. Guardians Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Time: 4:10 PM ET

TV: BSGL

Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Venue: Progressive Field

Probable Pitchers: Bibee - CLE (3-2, 4.05 ERA) vs Peralta - MIL (5-6, 4.48 ERA)

Brewers vs. Guardians Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Brewers vs. Guardians Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Guardians have been favored 38 times and won 21, or 55.3%, of those games.

The Guardians have gone 18-17 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter (51.4% winning percentage).

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Cleveland has a 54.5% chance to win.

The Guardians have a 3-1 record from the four games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Cleveland and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Brewers have been chosen as underdogs in 34 games this year and have walked away with the win 16 times (47.1%) in those games.

This season, the Brewers have come away with a win 13 times in 27 chances when named as an underdog of at least +100 or longer on the moneyline.

In five games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by bookmakers, the Brewers had a record of 2-3.

In the last 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents are 5-4-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Brewers vs. Guardians Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U William Contreras 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+170) Owen Miller 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+230) Christian Yelich 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+190) Willy Adames 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+155) Luis Urías 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+210)

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +4000 15th 1st Win NL Central +120 - 1st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.