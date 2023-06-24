Player prop bet options for Jose Ramirez, Christian Yelich and others are available when the Cleveland Guardians host the Milwaukee Brewers at Progressive Field on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Brewers vs. Guardians Game Info

When: Saturday, June 24, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Saturday, June 24, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSGL

BSGL Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers

Christian Yelich Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Yelich Stats

Yelich has 71 hits with 14 doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 35 walks and 33 RBI. He's also stolen 16 bases.

He's slashed .266/.357/.427 on the year.

Yelich Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Guardians Jun. 23 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jun. 21 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jun. 20 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jun. 19 1-for-3 0 0 1 3 0 vs. Pirates Jun. 18 2-for-3 1 0 0 4 0

Willy Adames Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Adames Stats

Willy Adames has 52 hits with eight doubles, 12 home runs, 27 walks and 34 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.

He has a slash line of .216/.294/.398 on the year.

Adames Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Guardians Jun. 23 4-for-5 2 2 5 11 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jun. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jun. 20 2-for-4 2 0 1 2 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jun. 19 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Pirates Jun. 18 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Christian Yelich, Willy Adames or other Brewers players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians

José Ramírez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Ramírez Stats

Ramirez has 20 doubles, four triples, 12 home runs, 30 walks and 46 RBI (82 total hits). He has swiped six bases.

He's slashed .290/.352/.516 so far this season.

Ramirez has picked up at least one hit in five games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .364 with a double, two triples, a home run, a walk and four RBI.

Ramírez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Brewers Jun. 23 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Athletics Jun. 22 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Athletics Jun. 21 3-for-4 1 0 0 5 0 vs. Athletics Jun. 20 2-for-5 1 0 1 3 0 at Diamondbacks Jun. 18 1-for-6 1 0 1 3 0

Steven Kwan Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)

Kwan Stats

Steven Kwan has 79 hits with 18 doubles, two triples, two home runs, 35 walks and 25 RBI. He's also stolen 11 bases.

He's slashed .263/.341/.357 so far this year.

Kwan has picked up a hit in seven straight games. In his last 10 games he is batting .293 with two doubles, a triple, a walk and five RBI.

Kwan Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Brewers Jun. 23 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Athletics Jun. 22 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Athletics Jun. 21 2-for-4 1 0 1 3 0 vs. Athletics Jun. 20 1-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 at Diamondbacks Jun. 18 1-for-6 4 0 3 3 0

Bet on player props for José Ramírez, Steven Kwan or other Guardians players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.