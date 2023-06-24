Brian Anderson -- .167 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Cleveland Guardians, with Tanner Bibee on the mound, on June 24 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Guardians.

Brian Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: Progressive Field

Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Explore More About This Game

Brian Anderson At The Plate

Anderson is batting .223 with 10 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 34 walks.

Anderson has picked up a hit in 40 of 71 games this season, with multiple hits 11 times.

He has hit a home run in 9.9% of his games in 2023, and 3.2% of his trips to the dish.

Anderson has driven in a run in 21 games this year (29.6%), including eight games with more than one RBI (11.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 36.6% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 7.0%.

Brian Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 33 .244 AVG .198 .331 OBP .321 .435 SLG .324 13 XBH 7 6 HR 3 23 RBI 11 45/15 K/BB 33/19 0 SB 0

Guardians Pitching Rankings