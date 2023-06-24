William Contreras Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Guardians - June 24
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
On Saturday, William Contreras (.528 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one home run) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Tanner Bibee. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his most recent game against the Guardians.
William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
William Contreras At The Plate
- Contreras leads Milwaukee in total hits (51) this season while batting .246 with 21 extra-base hits.
- Contreras has gotten at least one hit in 63.8% of his games this year (37 of 58), with at least two hits 12 times (20.7%).
- He has homered in 13.8% of his games this season, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish.
- In 16 games this year (27.6%), Contreras has picked up an RBI, and in seven of those games (12.1%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 44.8% of his games this season (26 of 58), he has scored, and in three of those games (5.2%) he has scored more than once.
William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|28
|.255
|AVG
|.238
|.356
|OBP
|.322
|.461
|SLG
|.400
|12
|XBH
|9
|4
|HR
|4
|13
|RBI
|11
|18/15
|K/BB
|28/12
|0
|SB
|0
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 28th in MLB.
- The Guardians have a 3.89 team ERA that ranks ninth among all league pitching staffs.
- The Guardians surrender the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (78 total, one per game).
- Bibee (3-2 with a 4.05 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 53 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Guardians, his 11th of the season.
- His most recent time out was on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the right-hander threw five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 24-year-old has an ERA of 4.05, with 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .257 against him.
