Willy Adames -- hitting .282 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Cleveland Guardians, with Tanner Bibee on the mound, on June 24 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he mashed two homers in his last appearance (going 4-for-5) against the Guardians.

Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Discover More About This Game

Willy Adames At The Plate

  • Adames has eight doubles, 12 home runs and 27 walks while hitting .216.
  • Adames has gotten at least one hit in 55.4% of his games this season (36 of 65), with more than one hit 12 times (18.5%).
  • In 16.9% of his games this year, he has homered, and 4.4% of his trips to the dish.
  • Adames has picked up an RBI in 19 games this season (29.2%), with two or more RBI in seven of those games (10.8%).
  • He has scored in 26 games this season (40.0%), including seven multi-run games (10.8%).

Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
36 GP 28
.221 AVG .209
.295 OBP .294
.389 SLG .409
10 XBH 10
6 HR 6
15 RBI 19
40/14 K/BB 32/13
1 SB 3

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The Guardians pitching staff is 28th in MLB with a collective 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Guardians' 3.89 team ERA ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Guardians pitchers combine to give up 78 home runs (one per game), the seventh-fewest in the league.
  • The Guardians are sending Bibee (3-2) to the mound to make his 11th start of the season. He is 3-2 with a 4.05 ERA and 51 strikeouts through 53 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he tossed five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
  • The 24-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.05, with 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opponents are hitting .257 against him.
