Willy Adames -- hitting .282 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Cleveland Guardians, with Tanner Bibee on the mound, on June 24 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he mashed two homers in his last appearance (going 4-for-5) against the Guardians.

Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Saturday, June 24, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee

Tanner Bibee TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Willy Adames? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Willy Adames At The Plate

Adames has eight doubles, 12 home runs and 27 walks while hitting .216.

Adames has gotten at least one hit in 55.4% of his games this season (36 of 65), with more than one hit 12 times (18.5%).

In 16.9% of his games this year, he has homered, and 4.4% of his trips to the dish.

Adames has picked up an RBI in 19 games this season (29.2%), with two or more RBI in seven of those games (10.8%).

He has scored in 26 games this season (40.0%), including seven multi-run games (10.8%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 28 .221 AVG .209 .295 OBP .294 .389 SLG .409 10 XBH 10 6 HR 6 15 RBI 19 40/14 K/BB 32/13 1 SB 3

Guardians Pitching Rankings