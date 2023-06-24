The Travelers Championship is in progress, and after the second round Zac Blair is in fifth place at -10.

Looking to bet on Zac Blair at the Travelers Championship this week? Read on for the betting trends you need to know before you make your picks.

Zac Blair Insights

Over his last 16 rounds, Blair has shot better than par five times, while also carding 10 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has posted a top-five score once in his last 16 rounds.

Over his last 16 rounds, Blair has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on seven occasions.

Blair has finished in the top 10 in one of his past five events.

He has made three cuts in his past five tournaments.

In his past five tournaments, Blair has finished in the top 10 once.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 15 33 -5 278 0 6 0 1 $466,146

Travelers Championship Insights and Stats

Blair wound up 62nd at this tournament the one time he finished the tournament.

Blair has made the cut in one of his past four appearances at this tournament.

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,110 yards, which is longer than the 6,852-yard length for this event.

TPC River Highlands has seen an average tournament score of -5 recently, matching the Tour scoring average including all courses in the past year.

Blair will take to the 6,852-yard course this week at TPC River Highlands after having played courses with an average length of 7,257 yards during the past year.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -6 among finishers, lower than the -5 average at this course.

Blair's Last Time Out

Blair was in the 69th percentile on par 3s at the Charles Schwab Challenge, with an average of par on the eight par-3 holes.

He averaged 4.46 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 24) at the Charles Schwab Challenge, which placed him in the 0 percentile among all competitors.

Blair was better than 86% of the golfers at the Charles Schwab Challenge on par-5 holes, averaging 4.5 strokes per hole, compared to the field average of 4.8.

Blair carded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the Charles Schwab Challenge (the field averaged 1.5).

On the eight par-3s at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Blair had one bogey or worse (less than the field average of 2.7).

Blair recorded fewer birdies or better (two) than the tournament average of 5.7 on the 24 par-4s at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

At that most recent tournament, Blair had a bogey or worse on 10 of 24 par-4s (the field averaged 7.2).

Blair finished the Charles Schwab Challenge with a birdie or better on two par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 1.9 on the four par-5s.

The field at the Charles Schwab Challenge averaged 0.7 bogeys or worse on the four par-5s, but Blair finished without one.

Travelers Championship Time and Date Info

Date: June 22-25, 2023

June 22-25, 2023 Course: TPC River Highlands

TPC River Highlands Location: Cromwell, Connecticut

Cromwell, Connecticut Par: 70 / 6,852 yards

70 / 6,852 yards Blair Odds to Win: +10000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

All statistics in this article reflect Blair's performance prior to the 2023 Travelers Championship.

