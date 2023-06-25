Sunday's contest that pits the Cleveland Guardians (37-39) versus the Milwaukee Brewers (39-37) at Progressive Field is expected to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 4-3 in favor of the Guardians. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET on June 25.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Guardians will send Aaron Civale (2-2) to the mound, while Corbin Burnes (5-5) will get the nod for the Brewers.

Brewers vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, June 25, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET

Sunday, June 25, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Brewers vs. Guardians Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Guardians 4, Brewers 3.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Guardians

Total Prediction: Under 8 runs

Read More About This Game

Brewers Performance Insights

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Brewers have a record of 2-4.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Milwaukee and its foes are 4-5-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

The past 10 Brewers matchups have not had a runline set by oddsmakers.

The Brewers have come away with 16 wins in the 35 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Milwaukee has come away with a win 16 times in 35 chances when named as an underdog of at least -110 or longer on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Brewers have a 52.4% chance of walking away with the win.

Milwaukee is the fifth-lowest scoring team in MLB play averaging four runs per game (307 total).

The Brewers have the 13th-ranked ERA (4.04) in the majors this season.

Brewers Schedule