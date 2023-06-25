Top Player Prop Bets for Brewers vs. Guardians on June 25, 2023
Player prop betting options for Jose Ramirez, Christian Yelich and others are available in the Cleveland Guardians-Milwaukee Brewers matchup at Progressive Field on Sunday, starting at 1:40 PM ET.
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!
Brewers vs. Guardians Game Info
- When: Sunday, June 25, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET
- Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Explore More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers
Christian Yelich Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
Yelich Stats
- Yelich has 72 hits with 14 doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 37 walks and 33 RBI. He's also stolen 17 bases.
- He has a .268/.362/.428 slash line so far this year.
- Yelich hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .222 with a triple, two walks and three RBI.
Yelich Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Guardians
|Jun. 24
|1-for-2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|at Guardians
|Jun. 23
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Jun. 21
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Jun. 20
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Jun. 19
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
William Contreras Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)
Contreras Stats
- William Contreras has 52 hits with 12 doubles, a triple, eight home runs, 27 walks and 25 RBI.
- He's slashed .246/.338/.427 so far this season.
- Contreras enters this matchup looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .316 with two doubles, a triple, two walks and four RBI.
Contreras Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Guardians
|Jun. 24
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|at Guardians
|Jun. 23
|2-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Jun. 21
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Jun. 20
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|2
|2
|vs. Pirates
|Jun. 18
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|4
Bet on player props for Christian Yelich, William Contreras or other Brewers players with BetMGM.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians
Aaron Civale Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +115)
Civale Stats
- The Guardians will send Aaron Civale (2-2) to the mound for his seventh start this season.
- He has two quality starts in six chances this season.
- In six starts, Civale has pitched through or past the fifth inning five times. He has a season average of 5.5 frames per outing.
- In six appearances this season, he has finished two without allowing an earned run.
Civale Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Athletics
|Jun. 20
|6.2
|5
|2
|2
|6
|3
|at Padres
|Jun. 14
|3.2
|5
|2
|2
|7
|4
|vs. Red Sox
|Jun. 8
|5.2
|4
|2
|2
|3
|2
|at Twins
|Jun. 2
|5.0
|4
|0
|0
|4
|2
|vs. Mariners
|Apr. 7
|5.2
|9
|4
|4
|5
|1
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Corbin Burnes' player props with BetMGM.
José Ramírez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Ramírez Stats
- Ramirez has recorded 84 hits with 20 doubles, four triples, 12 home runs and 31 walks. He has driven in 46 runs with six stolen bases.
- He has a .294/.357/.517 slash line on the year.
- Ramirez hopes to build on a six-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .390 with two doubles, two triples, two home runs, three walks and eight RBI.
Ramírez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Brewers
|Jun. 24
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Jun. 23
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Athletics
|Jun. 22
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Athletics
|Jun. 21
|3-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|5
|0
|vs. Athletics
|Jun. 20
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
Steven Kwan Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)
Kwan Stats
- Steven Kwan has 80 hits with 18 doubles, two triples, two home runs, 35 walks and 25 RBI. He's also stolen 12 bases.
- He's slashed .263/.340/.355 on the season.
- Kwan takes an eight-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is batting .300 with two doubles, a triple, a walk and four RBI.
Kwan Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Brewers
|Jun. 24
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Brewers
|Jun. 23
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Athletics
|Jun. 22
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Athletics
|Jun. 21
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|vs. Athletics
|Jun. 20
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
Bet on player props for José Ramírez, Steven Kwan or other Guardians players with BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.