Player prop betting options for Jose Ramirez, Christian Yelich and others are available in the Cleveland Guardians-Milwaukee Brewers matchup at Progressive Field on Sunday, starting at 1:40 PM ET.

Brewers vs. Guardians Game Info

When: Sunday, June 25, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET

Sunday, June 25, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers

Christian Yelich Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Yelich Stats

Yelich has 72 hits with 14 doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 37 walks and 33 RBI. He's also stolen 17 bases.

He has a .268/.362/.428 slash line so far this year.

Yelich hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .222 with a triple, two walks and three RBI.

Yelich Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Guardians Jun. 24 1-for-2 2 0 0 1 1 at Guardians Jun. 23 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jun. 21 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jun. 20 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jun. 19 1-for-3 0 0 1 3 0

William Contreras Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Contreras Stats

William Contreras has 52 hits with 12 doubles, a triple, eight home runs, 27 walks and 25 RBI.

He's slashed .246/.338/.427 so far this season.

Contreras enters this matchup looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .316 with two doubles, a triple, two walks and four RBI.

Contreras Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Guardians Jun. 24 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 at Guardians Jun. 23 2-for-4 2 0 0 3 vs. Diamondbacks Jun. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jun. 20 1-for-4 1 0 2 2 vs. Pirates Jun. 18 2-for-3 1 0 1 4

MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians

Aaron Civale Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Civale Stats

The Guardians will send Aaron Civale (2-2) to the mound for his seventh start this season.

He has two quality starts in six chances this season.

In six starts, Civale has pitched through or past the fifth inning five times. He has a season average of 5.5 frames per outing.

In six appearances this season, he has finished two without allowing an earned run.

Civale Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Athletics Jun. 20 6.2 5 2 2 6 3 at Padres Jun. 14 3.2 5 2 2 7 4 vs. Red Sox Jun. 8 5.2 4 2 2 3 2 at Twins Jun. 2 5.0 4 0 0 4 2 vs. Mariners Apr. 7 5.2 9 4 4 5 1

José Ramírez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Ramírez Stats

Ramirez has recorded 84 hits with 20 doubles, four triples, 12 home runs and 31 walks. He has driven in 46 runs with six stolen bases.

He has a .294/.357/.517 slash line on the year.

Ramirez hopes to build on a six-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .390 with two doubles, two triples, two home runs, three walks and eight RBI.

Ramírez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Brewers Jun. 24 2-for-3 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Brewers Jun. 23 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Athletics Jun. 22 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Athletics Jun. 21 3-for-4 1 0 0 5 0 vs. Athletics Jun. 20 2-for-5 1 0 1 3 0

Steven Kwan Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Kwan Stats

Steven Kwan has 80 hits with 18 doubles, two triples, two home runs, 35 walks and 25 RBI. He's also stolen 12 bases.

He's slashed .263/.340/.355 on the season.

Kwan takes an eight-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is batting .300 with two doubles, a triple, a walk and four RBI.

Kwan Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Brewers Jun. 24 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 1 vs. Brewers Jun. 23 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Athletics Jun. 22 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Athletics Jun. 21 2-for-4 1 0 1 3 0 vs. Athletics Jun. 20 1-for-5 0 0 0 2 0

