Brian Anderson Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Guardians - June 25
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Brian Anderson, with a slugging percentage of .323 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Aaron Civale on the mound, June 25 at 1:40 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Guardians.
Brian Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Aaron Civale
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Brian Anderson At The Plate
- Anderson is hitting .224 with 10 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 34 walks.
- In 56.9% of his 72 games this season, Anderson has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 11 multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in 9.7% of his games this year, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Anderson has picked up an RBI in 29.2% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 11.1% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.
- In 36.1% of his games this year (26 of 72), he has scored, and in five of those games (6.9%) he has scored more than once.
Brian Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|34
|.244
|AVG
|.200
|.331
|OBP
|.319
|.435
|SLG
|.322
|13
|XBH
|7
|6
|HR
|3
|23
|RBI
|11
|45/15
|K/BB
|35/19
|0
|SB
|0
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 28th in the league.
- The Guardians have the eighth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.85).
- Guardians pitchers combine to give up 78 home runs (one per game), the seventh-fewest in the league.
- Civale makes the start for the Guardians, his seventh of the season. He is 2-2 with a 2.67 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday, the righty tossed 6 2/3 innings against the Oakland Athletics, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 28-year-old has an ERA of 2.67, with 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents are batting .228 against him.
