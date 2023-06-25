Brian Anderson, with a slugging percentage of .323 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Aaron Civale on the mound, June 25 at 1:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Guardians.

Brian Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023

Sunday, June 25, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Aaron Civale

Aaron Civale TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Discover More About This Game

Brian Anderson At The Plate

Anderson is hitting .224 with 10 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 34 walks.

In 56.9% of his 72 games this season, Anderson has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 11 multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in 9.7% of his games this year, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.

Anderson has picked up an RBI in 29.2% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 11.1% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.

In 36.1% of his games this year (26 of 72), he has scored, and in five of those games (6.9%) he has scored more than once.

Brian Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 34 .244 AVG .200 .331 OBP .319 .435 SLG .322 13 XBH 7 6 HR 3 23 RBI 11 45/15 K/BB 35/19 0 SB 0

Guardians Pitching Rankings