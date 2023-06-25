Christian Yelich Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Guardians - June 25
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Milwaukee Brewers, including Christian Yelich (.415 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 53 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Aaron Civale and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-2) against the Guardians.
Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Aaron Civale
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)
Christian Yelich At The Plate
- Yelich leads Milwaukee with 72 hits and an OBP of .362, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .428.
- Among qualifying batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 58th, his on-base percentage ranks 26th, and he is 82nd in the league in slugging.
- Yelich has recorded a hit in 48 of 73 games this year (65.8%), including 19 multi-hit games (26.0%).
- He has hit a long ball in 11.0% of his games in 2023 (eight of 73), and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Yelich has driven in a run in 22 games this year (30.1%), including eight games with more than one RBI (11.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 35 of 73 games this season, he has scored, and 16 of those games included multiple runs.
Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|34
|.272
|AVG
|.263
|.373
|OBP
|.351
|.456
|SLG
|.398
|14
|XBH
|10
|5
|HR
|4
|18
|RBI
|15
|40/20
|K/BB
|32/17
|8
|SB
|9
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 7.8 K/9, the third-worst in the league.
- The Guardians' 3.85 team ERA ranks eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to allow the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (78 total, one per game).
- The Guardians are sending Civale (2-2) to make his seventh start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 2.67 ERA and 28 strikeouts through 33 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Tuesday, the right-hander tossed 6 2/3 innings against the Oakland Athletics, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 28-year-old has put up a 2.67 ERA and 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings in six games this season, while allowing a batting average of .228 to his opponents.
