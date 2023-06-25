Luis Urías Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Guardians - June 25
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Sunday, Luis Urias (coming off going 1-for-4) and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Aaron Civale. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Guardians.
Luis Urías Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Aaron Civale
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Luis Urías At The Plate
- Urias has two doubles, a home run and five walks while batting .146.
- Urias has had a base hit in six of 16 games this year, and multiple hits once.
- He has hit a long ball in one of 16 games, and in 1.7% of his plate appearances.
- In four games this year, Urias has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in five of 16 games so far this year.
Luis Urías Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|6
|.179
|AVG
|.100
|.343
|OBP
|.217
|.250
|SLG
|.250
|2
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|1
|4
|RBI
|1
|9/3
|K/BB
|5/2
|0
|SB
|0
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 28th in the league.
- The Guardians have the eighth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.85).
- Guardians pitchers combine to give up 78 home runs (one per game), the seventh-fewest in the league.
- Civale (2-2) gets the starting nod for the Guardians in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 2.67 ERA in 33 2/3 innings pitched, with 28 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, the righty went 6 2/3 innings against the Oakland Athletics, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- In six games this season, the 28-year-old has put up a 2.67 ERA and 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .228 to opposing hitters.
