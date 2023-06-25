On Sunday, Luis Urias (coming off going 1-for-4) and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Aaron Civale. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Guardians.

Luis Urías Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Guardians Starter: Aaron Civale
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Luis Urías At The Plate

  • Urias has two doubles, a home run and five walks while batting .146.
  • Urias has had a base hit in six of 16 games this year, and multiple hits once.
  • He has hit a long ball in one of 16 games, and in 1.7% of his plate appearances.
  • In four games this year, Urias has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored in five of 16 games so far this year.

Luis Urías Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 6
.179 AVG .100
.343 OBP .217
.250 SLG .250
2 XBH 1
0 HR 1
4 RBI 1
9/3 K/BB 5/2
0 SB 0

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 28th in the league.
  • The Guardians have the eighth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.85).
  • Guardians pitchers combine to give up 78 home runs (one per game), the seventh-fewest in the league.
  • Civale (2-2) gets the starting nod for the Guardians in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 2.67 ERA in 33 2/3 innings pitched, with 28 strikeouts.
  • In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, the righty went 6 2/3 innings against the Oakland Athletics, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • In six games this season, the 28-year-old has put up a 2.67 ERA and 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .228 to opposing hitters.
