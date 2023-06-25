Owen Miller Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Guardians - June 25
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Owen Miller -- .100 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Aaron Civale on the hill, on June 25 at 1:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Guardians.
Owen Miller Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Aaron Civale
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Owen Miller At The Plate
- Miller is hitting .280 with 11 doubles, four home runs and 10 walks.
- Miller has had a hit in 39 of 58 games this year (67.2%), including multiple hits 12 times (20.7%).
- In four games this season, he has hit a long ball (6.9%, and 1.9% of his trips to the plate).
- In 27.6% of his games this year, Miller has picked up at least one RBI. In three of those games (5.2%) he recorded two or more RBI.
- In 18 of 58 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.
Owen Miller Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|26
|.260
|AVG
|.301
|.327
|OBP
|.313
|.400
|SLG
|.398
|8
|XBH
|7
|3
|HR
|1
|11
|RBI
|8
|20/8
|K/BB
|16/2
|4
|SB
|5
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 28th in MLB.
- The Guardians' 3.85 team ERA ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to surrender 78 home runs (one per game), the seventh-fewest in the league.
- The Guardians are sending Civale (2-2) out for his seventh start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 2.67 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Tuesday against the Oakland Athletics, when the right-hander threw 6 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 28-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.67, with 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents have a .228 batting average against him.
