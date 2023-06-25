Owen Miller -- .100 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Aaron Civale on the hill, on June 25 at 1:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Guardians.

Owen Miller Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Guardians Starter: Aaron Civale
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Owen Miller? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Owen Miller At The Plate

  • Miller is hitting .280 with 11 doubles, four home runs and 10 walks.
  • Miller has had a hit in 39 of 58 games this year (67.2%), including multiple hits 12 times (20.7%).
  • In four games this season, he has hit a long ball (6.9%, and 1.9% of his trips to the plate).
  • In 27.6% of his games this year, Miller has picked up at least one RBI. In three of those games (5.2%) he recorded two or more RBI.
  • In 18 of 58 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Owen Miller Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
31 GP 26
.260 AVG .301
.327 OBP .313
.400 SLG .398
8 XBH 7
3 HR 1
11 RBI 8
20/8 K/BB 16/2
4 SB 5

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 28th in MLB.
  • The Guardians' 3.85 team ERA ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Guardians pitchers combine to surrender 78 home runs (one per game), the seventh-fewest in the league.
  • The Guardians are sending Civale (2-2) out for his seventh start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 2.67 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent time out came on Tuesday against the Oakland Athletics, when the right-hander threw 6 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • The 28-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.67, with 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents have a .228 batting average against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.