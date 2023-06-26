Francisco Lindor and the New York Mets square off against William Contreras and the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday at 7:10 PM ET, in the first of a four-game series at Citi Field.

The Mets are the favorite in this one, at -190, while the underdog Brewers have +155 odds to play spoiler. The over/under is 8.5 runs for this contest (with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds to go under).

Brewers vs. Mets Odds & Info

Date: Monday, June 26, 2023

Monday, June 26, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Mets -190 +155 8.5 -110 -110 - - -

Brewers Recent Betting Performance

The Brewers have played as the underdog in five of their past 10 games and have gone 2-3 in those contests.

When it comes to the total, the Brewers and their opponents are 4-5-1 in their previous 10 games.

The previous 10 Brewers games have not had a spread posted by oddsmakers.

Brewers Betting Records & Stats

The Brewers have come away with 16 wins in the 35 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Milwaukee has played as an underdog of +155 or more twice this season and lost both games.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Brewers have a 39.2% chance of walking away with the win.

Milwaukee and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 32 of its 77 opportunities.

In 10 games with a line this season, the Brewers have a mark of 4-6-0 against the spread.

Brewers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 22-18 18-19 18-17 22-20 30-23 10-14

