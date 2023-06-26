The Milwaukee Brewers, including Jesse Winker (.156 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 150 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Justin Verlander and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Monday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Guardians.

Jesse Winker Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Monday, June 26, 2023

Monday, June 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Justin Verlander

Justin Verlander TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Jesse Winker At The Plate

Winker is hitting .192 with three doubles, a home run and 18 walks.

Winker has gotten a hit in 19 of 45 games this season (42.2%), with more than one hit on five occasions (11.1%).

He has hit a long ball in one of 45 games, and in 0.7% of his plate appearances.

In 22.2% of his games this year, Winker has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored a run in 12 of 45 games so far this year.

Jesse Winker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 26 GP 18 .135 AVG .275 .264 OBP .367 .203 SLG .294 3 XBH 1 1 HR 0 8 RBI 8 24/11 K/BB 18/7 0 SB 0

Mets Pitching Rankings