Rowdy Tellez Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Mets - June 26
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Monday, Rowdy Tellez (.229 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Justin Verlander. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-2) against the Guardians.
Rowdy Tellez Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Monday, June 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: Justin Verlander
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Discover More About This Game
Rowdy Tellez At The Plate
- Tellez has six doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 25 walks while batting .218.
- Tellez has picked up a hit in 41 of 71 games this season, with multiple hits 10 times.
- In 15.5% of his games this year, he has homered, and 4.6% of his trips to the dish.
- In 31.0% of his games this season, Tellez has driven in at least one run. In seven of those games (9.9%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 19 games this year (26.8%), including multiple runs in three games.
Rowdy Tellez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|37
|.196
|AVG
|.238
|.260
|OBP
|.319
|.384
|SLG
|.426
|9
|XBH
|10
|6
|HR
|6
|15
|RBI
|17
|25/10
|K/BB
|37/15
|0
|SB
|0
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets have a 4.65 team ERA that ranks 25th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to give up the fifth-most home runs in baseball (106 total, 1.4 per game).
- Verlander gets the start for the Mets, his 10th of the season. He is 2-4 with a 4.50 ERA and 44 strikeouts through 52 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Wednesday against the Houston Astros, the right-hander went seven innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 40-year-old has an ERA of 4.50, with 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opposing hitters have a .250 batting average against him.
