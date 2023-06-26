On Monday, William Contreras (on the back of going 1-for-4 with an RBI) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Justin Verlander. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Guardians.

William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Monday, June 26, 2023

Monday, June 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Citi Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Justin Verlander

Justin Verlander TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on William Contreras? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

William Contreras At The Plate

Contreras is batting .246 with 12 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 27 walks.

Contreras has had a hit in 38 of 59 games this season (64.4%), including multiple hits 12 times (20.3%).

Looking at the 59 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in eight of them (13.6%), and in 3.3% of his trips to the plate.

In 28.8% of his games this season, Contreras has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 44.1% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 5.1%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 29 .255 AVG .239 .356 OBP .320 .461 SLG .394 12 XBH 9 4 HR 4 13 RBI 12 18/15 K/BB 30/12 0 SB 0

Mets Pitching Rankings