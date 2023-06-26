William Contreras Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Mets - June 26
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Monday, William Contreras (on the back of going 1-for-4 with an RBI) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Justin Verlander. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Guardians.
William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Monday, June 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mets Starter: Justin Verlander
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on William Contreras? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
William Contreras At The Plate
- Contreras is batting .246 with 12 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 27 walks.
- Contreras has had a hit in 38 of 59 games this season (64.4%), including multiple hits 12 times (20.3%).
- Looking at the 59 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in eight of them (13.6%), and in 3.3% of his trips to the plate.
- In 28.8% of his games this season, Contreras has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 44.1% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 5.1%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|29
|.255
|AVG
|.239
|.356
|OBP
|.320
|.461
|SLG
|.394
|12
|XBH
|9
|4
|HR
|4
|13
|RBI
|12
|18/15
|K/BB
|30/12
|0
|SB
|0
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 14th in the league.
- The Mets have the 25th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.65).
- Mets pitchers combine to allow 106 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (fifth-most in the league).
- Verlander (2-4) gets the starting nod for the Mets in his 10th start of the season. He's put together a 4.50 ERA in 52 2/3 innings pitched, with 44 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Houston Astros, when he threw seven innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 40-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.50, with 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opponents are hitting .250 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.