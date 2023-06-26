Willy Adames Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Mets - June 26
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Milwaukee Brewers, including Willy Adames (hitting .216 in his past 10 games, with a double, two home runs, four walks and six RBI), take on starter Justin Verlander and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Monday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-5) against the Guardians.
Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Monday, June 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: Justin Verlander
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Explore More About This Game
Willy Adames At The Plate
- Adames is batting .209 with eight doubles, 12 home runs and 28 walks.
- Adames has gotten a hit in 36 of 67 games this year (53.7%), with more than one hit on 12 occasions (17.9%).
- He has hit a long ball in 16.4% of his games this season, and 4.2% of his plate appearances.
- In 28.4% of his games this year, Adames has driven in at least one run. In seven of those games (10.4%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 38.8% of his games this season (26 of 67), with two or more runs seven times (10.4%).
Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|30
|.221
|AVG
|.195
|.295
|OBP
|.281
|.389
|SLG
|.381
|10
|XBH
|10
|6
|HR
|6
|15
|RBI
|19
|40/14
|K/BB
|35/14
|1
|SB
|3
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 14th in the league.
- The Mets' 4.65 team ERA ranks 25th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Mets allow the fifth-most home runs in baseball (106 total, 1.4 per game).
- Verlander (2-4 with a 4.50 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 52 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Mets, his 10th of the season.
- The right-hander's last time out came on Wednesday against the Houston Astros, when he tossed seven innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- In nine games this season, the 40-year-old has an ERA of 4.50, with 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .250 against him.
