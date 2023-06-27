William Contreras and the Milwaukee Brewers will take the field on Tuesday at Citi Field against David Peterson, who starts for the New York Mets. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET for the second game of a four-game series.

Brewers vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: SNY

SNY Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Explore More About This Game

Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Brewers rank 18th in Major League Baseball with 86 home runs.

Milwaukee is 27th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .372 this season.

The Brewers have a team batting average of just .226 this season, which ranks 29th among MLB teams.

Milwaukee has scored the 25th-most runs in the majors this season with 314 (four per game).

The Brewers have an OBP of .303 this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.

The Brewers rank 26th in strikeouts per game (9.4) among MLB offenses.

Milwaukee strikes out just 8.1 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 26th in MLB.

Milwaukee pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.00 ERA this year, which ranks 13th in MLB.

Brewers pitchers have a 1.266 WHIP this season, 13th in the majors.

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher

Julio Teheran (2-2) will take to the mound for the Brewers and make his seventh start of the season.

The right-hander allowed two hits in five scoreless innings pitched against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday.

In six starts this season, he's earned a quality start in four of them.

Teheran will look to pitch five or more innings for the seventh start in a row.

He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in six chances this season.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Brewers Starter Opponent Starter 6/21/2023 Diamondbacks L 5-1 Home Julio Teheran Zac Gallen 6/23/2023 Guardians W 7-1 Away Wade Miley Shane Bieber 6/24/2023 Guardians L 4-2 Away Freddy Peralta Tanner Bibee 6/25/2023 Guardians W 5-4 Away Corbin Burnes Aaron Civale 6/26/2023 Mets W 2-1 Away Colin Rea Justin Verlander 6/27/2023 Mets - Away Julio Teheran David Peterson 6/28/2023 Mets - Away Wade Miley Kodai Senga 6/29/2023 Mets - Away Adrian Houser Max Scherzer 6/30/2023 Pirates - Away Corbin Burnes Osvaldo Bido 7/1/2023 Pirates - Away Colin Rea Johan Oviedo 7/2/2023 Pirates - Away Julio Teheran Rich Hill

