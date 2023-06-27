Player prop bet odds for Pete Alonso, Christian Yelich and others are listed when the New York Mets host the Milwaukee Brewers at Citi Field on Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.

Brewers vs. Mets Game Info

When: Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York

Citi Field in Queens, New York How to Watch on TV: SNY

MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers

Christian Yelich Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Yelich Stats

Yelich has recorded 76 hits with 15 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 38 walks. He has driven in 34 runs with 17 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .273/.367/.432 on the year.

Yelich has recorded a base hit in five games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .350 with a double, three walks and two RBI.

Yelich Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mets Jun. 26 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Guardians Jun. 25 2-for-5 1 0 1 3 0 at Guardians Jun. 24 1-for-2 2 0 0 1 1 at Guardians Jun. 23 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jun. 21 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

William Contreras Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Contreras Stats

William Contreras has put up 52 hits with 12 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 27 walks. He has driven in 25 runs with one stolen base.

He has a slash line of .242/.335/.419 on the year.

Contreras Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mets Jun. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 1 at Guardians Jun. 24 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 at Guardians Jun. 23 2-for-4 2 0 0 3 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jun. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jun. 20 1-for-4 1 0 2 2 0

MLB Props Today: New York Mets

Pete Alonso Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Alonso Stats

Alonso has six doubles, a triple, 24 home runs, 29 walks and 55 RBI (58 total hits). He's also stolen two bases.

He's slashing .222/.314/.529 so far this year.

Alonso Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Brewers Jun. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Phillies Jun. 25 2-for-4 1 1 3 5 0 at Phillies Jun. 24 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 at Phillies Jun. 23 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Astros Jun. 21 1-for-5 1 1 2 4 0

Francisco Lindor Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Lindor Stats

Francisco Lindor has 65 hits with 19 doubles, 15 home runs, 31 walks and 53 RBI. He's also stolen eight bases.

He's slashing .223/.305/.442 on the season.

Lindor heads into this matchup looking to extend his five-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .375 with a double, a home run, four walks and three RBI.

Lindor Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Brewers Jun. 26 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0 at Phillies Jun. 25 1-for-5 1 1 1 4 0 at Phillies Jun. 24 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Phillies Jun. 23 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Astros Jun. 21 1-for-1 2 0 1 2 1

