The New York Mets (35-43) host the Milwaukee Brewers (41-37) on Tuesday at Citi Field, at 7:10 PM ET.

The Mets will give the nod to David Peterson and the Brewers will turn to Julio Teheran (2-2, 1.53 ERA).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Brewers vs. Mets Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: SNY

SNY Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Citi Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Peterson - NYM (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Teheran - MIL (2-2, 1.53 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Julio Teheran

Teheran (2-2) gets the starting nod for the Brewers in his seventh start of the season. He has a 1.53 ERA in 35 1/3 innings pitched, with 23 strikeouts.

The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he tossed five scoreless innings while allowing two hits.

The 32-year-old has an ERA of 1.53, with 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings in six games this season. Opponents are hitting .192 against him.

Teheran has four quality starts under his belt this season.

Teheran will try to extend a seven-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.9 innings per outing).

He has had two appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Mets Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: David Peterson

Peterson will make his first start of the season for the Mets.

The left-hander is making his first start of the year. The 27-year-old did not make an appearance on the mound last season.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.