The Milwaukee Brewers and Brian Anderson (.303 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher David Peterson and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5) against the Guardians.

Brian Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Mets Starter: David Peterson

David Peterson TV Channel: SNY

SNY Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Brian Anderson At The Plate

Anderson has 10 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 34 walks while hitting .219.

Anderson has gotten at least one hit in 56.2% of his games this season (41 of 73), with multiple hits 11 times (15.1%).

In seven games this season, he has hit a long ball (9.6%, and 3.1% of his trips to the plate).

Anderson has picked up an RBI in 28.8% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 11.0% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.

In 35.6% of his games this season (26 of 73), he has scored, and in five of those games (6.8%) he has scored more than once.

Brian Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 35 .244 AVG .192 .331 OBP .308 .435 SLG .308 13 XBH 7 6 HR 3 23 RBI 11 45/15 K/BB 38/19 0 SB 0

Mets Pitching Rankings