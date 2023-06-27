Owen Miller Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Mets - June 27
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 4:27 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
The Milwaukee Brewers, including Owen Miller (.188 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 133 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher David Peterson and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Mets.
Owen Miller Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: David Peterson
- TV Channel: SNY
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Discover More About This Game
Owen Miller At The Plate
- Miller has 13 doubles, four home runs and 11 walks while hitting .279.
- Miller has gotten a hit in 40 of 60 games this year (66.7%), with multiple hits on 13 occasions (21.7%).
- In four games this year, he has homered (6.7%, and 1.9% of his trips to the plate).
- Miller has driven home a run in 17 games this year (28.3%), including more than one RBI in 6.7% of his games.
- He has scored in 31.7% of his games this season (19 of 60), with two or more runs four times (6.7%).
Owen Miller Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|28
|.260
|AVG
|.297
|.327
|OBP
|.314
|.400
|SLG
|.406
|8
|XBH
|9
|3
|HR
|1
|11
|RBI
|10
|20/8
|K/BB
|19/3
|4
|SB
|5
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mets pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Mets' 4.62 team ERA ranks 25th across all league pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to allow 107 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (fifth-most in baseball).
- Peterson starts for the first time this season for the Mets.
- It's the first appearance this season for the 27-year-old lefty, and his first outing in more than a year.
