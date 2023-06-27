William Contreras Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Mets - June 27
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 4:27 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
On Tuesday, William Contreras (.472 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one home run) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be David Peterson. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Mets.
William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: David Peterson
- TV Channel: SNY
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
William Contreras At The Plate
- Contreras has 12 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 27 walks while hitting .242.
- Contreras has gotten a hit in 38 of 60 games this season (63.3%), with more than one hit on 12 occasions (20.0%).
- He has hit a long ball in 13.3% of his games in 2023 (eight of 60), and 3.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Contreras has an RBI in 17 of 60 games this season, with multiple RBI in seven of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 26 games this year (43.3%), including three multi-run games (5.0%).
William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|30
|.255
|AVG
|.230
|.356
|OBP
|.315
|.461
|SLG
|.381
|12
|XBH
|9
|4
|HR
|4
|13
|RBI
|12
|18/15
|K/BB
|31/12
|0
|SB
|1
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mets pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Mets have a 4.62 team ERA that ranks 25th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to give up the fifth-most home runs in baseball (107 total, 1.4 per game).
- Peterson makes his first start of the season for the Mets.
- It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 27-year-old southpaw.
