The Milwaukee Brewers, including Willy Adames (batting .216 in his past 10 games, with a double, two home runs, five walks and six RBI), battle starting pitcher David Peterson and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Mets.

Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Citi Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: David Peterson

David Peterson TV Channel: SNY

SNY Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Willy Adames? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Willy Adames At The Plate

Adames has eight doubles, 12 home runs and 29 walks while hitting .206.

Adames has picked up a hit in 36 of 68 games this season, with multiple hits 12 times.

Looking at the 68 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 11 of them (16.2%), and in 4.2% of his trips to the dish.

Adames has had at least one RBI in 27.9% of his games this season (19 of 68), with more than one RBI seven times (10.3%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 26 games this season (38.2%), including seven multi-run games (10.3%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 31 .221 AVG .189 .295 OBP .279 .389 SLG .369 10 XBH 10 6 HR 6 15 RBI 19 40/14 K/BB 37/15 1 SB 3

Mets Pitching Rankings