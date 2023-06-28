The New York Mets (36-43) and the Milwaukee Brewers (41-38) will square off on Wednesday, June 28 at Citi Field, with Kodai Senga getting the nod for the Mets and Wade Miley toeing the rubber for the Brewers. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:10 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Mets as -145 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Brewers +120 moneyline odds to win. An 8.5-run over/under has been listed for the contest.

Brewers vs. Mets Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Citi Field Probable Pitchers: Senga - NYM (6-5, 3.52 ERA) vs Miley - MIL (5-2, 2.91 ERA)

Brewers vs. Mets Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Brewers vs. Mets Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Mets have been favored 50 times and won 26, or 52%, of those games.

The Mets have gone 16-19 (winning 45.7% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -145 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from New York, based on the moneyline, is 59.2%.

The Mets were favored on the moneyline for five of their last 10 games, and they went 2-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), New York and its opponents combined to hit the over four times.

The Brewers have been chosen as underdogs in 37 games this year and have walked away with the win 17 times (45.9%) in those games.

This season, the Brewers have come away with a win eight times in 19 chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.

The Brewers have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents are 3-5-2 when it comes to hitting the over.

Brewers vs. Mets Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Christian Yelich 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+180) William Contreras 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+175) Owen Miller 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+225) Jesse Winker 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+230) Rowdy Tellez 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+170)

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +5000 15th 1st Win NL Central +105 - 1st

