Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Pete Alonso, Christian Yelich and others in the New York Mets-Milwaukee Brewers matchup at Citi Field on Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.

Brewers vs. Mets Game Info

When: Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York

Citi Field in Queens, New York How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers

Christian Yelich Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Yelich Stats

Yelich has 76 hits with 15 doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 40 walks and 34 RBI. He's also stolen 17 bases.

He's slashing .271/.368/.429 on the year.

Yelich Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mets Jun. 27 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0 at Mets Jun. 26 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Guardians Jun. 25 2-for-5 1 0 1 3 0 at Guardians Jun. 24 1-for-2 2 0 0 1 1 at Guardians Jun. 23 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0

William Contreras Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Contreras Stats

William Contreras has 12 doubles, a triple, eight home runs, 27 walks and 25 RBI (54 total hits). He's also swiped one base.

He's slashing .245/.336/.418 on the year.

Contreras Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mets Jun. 27 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 at Mets Jun. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 1 at Guardians Jun. 24 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 at Guardians Jun. 23 2-for-4 2 0 0 3 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jun. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: New York Mets

Pete Alonso Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Alonso Stats

Alonso has six doubles, a triple, 24 home runs, 29 walks and 55 RBI (58 total hits). He's also swiped three bases.

He has a slash line of .220/.313/.523 on the year.

Alonso Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Brewers Jun. 27 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 1 vs. Brewers Jun. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Phillies Jun. 25 2-for-4 1 1 3 5 0 at Phillies Jun. 24 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 at Phillies Jun. 23 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

Francisco Lindor Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Lindor Stats

Francisco Lindor has put up 67 hits with 19 doubles, 16 home runs and 31 walks. He has driven in 54 runs with eight stolen bases.

He has a .226/.308/.453 slash line on the year.

Lindor brings a six-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last 10 games he is hitting .355 with two doubles, four home runs, six walks and 10 RBI.

Lindor Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Brewers Jun. 27 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 vs. Brewers Jun. 26 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0 at Phillies Jun. 25 1-for-5 1 1 1 4 0 at Phillies Jun. 24 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Phillies Jun. 23 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0

