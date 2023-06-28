Christian Yelich and his .429 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (61 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the New York Mets and Kodai Senga on June 28 at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Mets.

Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Kodai Senga

Kodai Senga TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Discover More About This Game

Christian Yelich At The Plate

Yelich leads Milwaukee in OBP (.368), slugging percentage (.429) and total hits (76) this season.

Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 53rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 23rd and he is 79th in slugging.

Yelich has gotten a hit in 50 of 76 games this year (65.8%), including 21 multi-hit games (27.6%).

He has hit a home run in 10.5% of his games this year, and 2.8% of his chances at the plate.

Yelich has had at least one RBI in 30.3% of his games this season (23 of 76), with two or more RBI eight times (10.5%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 37 of 76 games this year, and more than once 16 times.

Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 37 .272 AVG .271 .373 OBP .364 .456 SLG .403 14 XBH 11 5 HR 4 18 RBI 16 40/20 K/BB 35/20 8 SB 9

Mets Pitching Rankings