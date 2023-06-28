Christian Yelich Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Mets - June 28
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 5:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Christian Yelich and his .429 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (61 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the New York Mets and Kodai Senga on June 28 at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Mets.
Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: Kodai Senga
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)
Christian Yelich At The Plate
- Yelich leads Milwaukee in OBP (.368), slugging percentage (.429) and total hits (76) this season.
- Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 53rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 23rd and he is 79th in slugging.
- Yelich has gotten a hit in 50 of 76 games this year (65.8%), including 21 multi-hit games (27.6%).
- He has hit a home run in 10.5% of his games this year, and 2.8% of his chances at the plate.
- Yelich has had at least one RBI in 30.3% of his games this season (23 of 76), with two or more RBI eight times (10.5%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 37 of 76 games this year, and more than once 16 times.
Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|37
|.272
|AVG
|.271
|.373
|OBP
|.364
|.456
|SLG
|.403
|14
|XBH
|11
|5
|HR
|4
|18
|RBI
|16
|40/20
|K/BB
|35/20
|8
|SB
|9
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 14th in the league.
- The Mets have the 25th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.58).
- The Mets rank 25th in baseball in home runs allowed (107 total, 1.4 per game).
- Senga makes the start for the Mets, his 15th of the season. He is 6-5 with a 3.52 ERA and 93 strikeouts in 76 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Friday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he threw 5 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 30-year-old has amassed a 3.52 ERA and 10.9 strikeouts per nine innings in 14 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .206 to his opponents.
