Jesse Winker Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Mets - June 28
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 5:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jesse Winker -- with an on-base percentage of .182 in his past 10 games, 123 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the New York Mets, with Kodai Senga on the mound, on June 28 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Mets.
Jesse Winker Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: Kodai Senga
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Jesse Winker At The Plate
- Winker is hitting .194 with three doubles, a home run and 18 walks.
- Winker has gotten at least one hit in 43.5% of his games this year (20 of 46), with multiple hits five times (10.9%).
- He has hit a long ball in one of 46 games, and in 0.7% of his plate appearances.
- Winker has picked up an RBI in 10 games this year (21.7%), with more than one RBI in five of those contests (10.9%).
- He has scored in 13 of 46 games so far this year.
Jesse Winker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|19
|.135
|AVG
|.273
|.264
|OBP
|.359
|.203
|SLG
|.291
|3
|XBH
|1
|1
|HR
|0
|8
|RBI
|8
|24/11
|K/BB
|18/7
|0
|SB
|0
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff ranks 14th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets' 4.58 team ERA ranks 25th among all league pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs allowed (107 total, 1.4 per game).
- Senga (6-5 with a 3.52 ERA and 93 strikeouts in 76 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Mets, his 15th of the season.
- The right-hander's most recent time out came on Friday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he threw 5 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
- The 30-year-old has an ERA of 3.52, with 10.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 14 games this season. Opponents are batting .206 against him.
