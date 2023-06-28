Rowdy Tellez Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Mets - June 28
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 5:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Rowdy Tellez (.235 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 61 points below season-long percentage) and the Milwaukee Brewers face the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Kodai Senga. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Mets.
Rowdy Tellez Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: Kodai Senga
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Rowdy Tellez At The Plate
- Tellez is batting .218 with seven doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 27 walks.
- Tellez has picked up a hit in 42 of 73 games this year, with multiple hits 10 times.
- In 11 games this year, he has hit a long ball (15.1%, and 4.5% of his trips to the plate).
- Tellez has driven in a run in 22 games this season (30.1%), including seven games with more than one RBI (9.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 19 of 73 games this season, and more than once 3 times.
Rowdy Tellez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|38
|.196
|AVG
|.238
|.260
|OBP
|.326
|.384
|SLG
|.429
|9
|XBH
|11
|6
|HR
|6
|15
|RBI
|17
|25/10
|K/BB
|38/17
|0
|SB
|0
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mets pitching staff ranks 14th in the league.
- The Mets have a 4.58 team ERA that ranks 25th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Mets rank 25th in baseball in home runs allowed (107 total, 1.4 per game).
- Senga gets the start for the Mets, his 15th of the season. He is 6-5 with a 3.52 ERA and 93 strikeouts in 76 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Friday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he threw 5 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 30-year-old has an ERA of 3.52, with 10.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 14 games this season. Opponents have a .206 batting average against him.
