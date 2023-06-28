Sky vs. Sparks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

On Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at Wintrust Arena, the Chicago Sky (5-9) will be looking to halt a six-game losing streak when hosting the Los Angeles Sparks (7-7). It will air at 12:00 PM ET on NBA TV.

Sky vs. Sparks Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBA TV

NBA TV Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Arena: Wintrust Arena

Sky vs. Sparks Betting Trends

The Sky have won six games against the spread this season, while failing to cover seven times.

The Sparks have covered eight times in 14 chances against the spread this year.

Chicago has covered the spread once this season (1-2 ATS) when playing as at least 1.5-point favorites.

Los Angeles has been an underdog by 1.5 points or more seven times this year, and covered the spread in five of those matchups.

So far this season, six out of the Sky's 13 games have hit the over.

Sparks games have gone over the point total six out of 14 times this season.

