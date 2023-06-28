Sky vs. Sparks: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - June 28
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 8:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at Wintrust Arena, the Chicago Sky (5-9) will be looking to halt a six-game losing streak when hosting the Los Angeles Sparks (7-7). It will air at 12:00 PM ET on NBA TV.
In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Sky vs. Sparks matchup.
Sky vs. Sparks Game Info
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBA TV
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Arena: Wintrust Arena
Sky vs. Sparks Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Sky Moneyline
|Sparks Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Sky (-1)
|157.5
|-115
|-105
|BetMGM
|Sky (-1.5)
|157.5
|-115
|-105
|PointsBet
|Sky (-1.5)
|157.5
|-120
|-110
|Tipico
|Sky (-1.5)
|155.5
|-120
|-110
Sky vs. Sparks Betting Trends
- The Sky have won six games against the spread this season, while failing to cover seven times.
- The Sparks have covered eight times in 14 chances against the spread this year.
- Chicago has covered the spread once this season (1-2 ATS) when playing as at least 1.5-point favorites.
- Los Angeles has been an underdog by 1.5 points or more seven times this year, and covered the spread in five of those matchups.
- So far this season, six out of the Sky's 13 games have hit the over.
- Sparks games have gone over the point total six out of 14 times this season.
