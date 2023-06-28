William Contreras Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Mets - June 28
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 5:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Milwaukee Brewers and William Contreras, who went 2-for-5 last time out, take on Kodai Senga and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.
William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: Kodai Senga
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
William Contreras At The Plate
- Contreras is batting .245 with 12 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 27 walks.
- Contreras has gotten at least one hit in 63.9% of his games this year (39 of 61), with at least two hits 13 times (21.3%).
- Looking at the 61 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in eight of them (13.1%), and in 3.2% of his trips to the plate.
- In 17 games this season (27.9%), Contreras has picked up an RBI, and in seven of those games (11.5%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 27 of 61 games this year, and more than once 3 times.
William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|31
|.255
|AVG
|.237
|.356
|OBP
|.318
|.461
|SLG
|.381
|12
|XBH
|9
|4
|HR
|4
|13
|RBI
|12
|18/15
|K/BB
|32/12
|0
|SB
|1
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mets pitching staff ranks 14th in the league.
- The Mets have a 4.58 team ERA that ranks 25th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Mets rank 25th in baseball in home runs allowed (107 total, 1.4 per game).
- Senga (6-5 with a 3.52 ERA and 93 strikeouts in 76 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Mets, his 15th of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Friday against the Philadelphia Phillies, the righty threw 5 1/3 innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 30-year-old has an ERA of 3.52, with 10.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 14 games this season. Opponents are batting .206 against him.
