Thursday's game features the New York Mets (36-44) and the Milwaukee Brewers (42-38) matching up at Citi Field in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 5-3 win for the Mets according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET on June 29.

The probable pitchers are Max Scherzer (7-2) for the Mets and Adrian Houser (2-2) for the Brewers.

Brewers vs. Mets Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, June 29, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Thursday, June 29, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York

Citi Field in Queens, New York How to Watch on TV: SNY

SNY Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Brewers vs. Mets Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Mets 5, Brewers 4.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Mets

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Brewers Performance Insights

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Brewers have posted a mark of 3-3.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Milwaukee and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total three times.

The previous 10 Brewers contests have not had a spread set by oddsmakers.

The Brewers have been victorious in 18, or 47.4%, of the 38 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Milwaukee has been listed as an underdog of +155 or more on two occasions this season and lost both games.

The Brewers have an implied victory probability of 39.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

The offense for Milwaukee is No. 26 in baseball scoring four runs per game (321 total runs).

The Brewers have the 14th-ranked ERA (4.02) in the majors this season.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Brewers Schedule