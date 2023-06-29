Adrian Houser will start for the Milwaukee Brewers against Francisco Lindor and the New York Mets on Thursday at 7:10 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Mets as -190 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Brewers +155 moneyline odds. The over/under is 8.5 runs for this contest.

Brewers vs. Mets Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, June 29, 2023

Thursday, June 29, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: SNY

SNY Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Mets -190 +155 8.5 -105 -115 - - -

Brewers Recent Betting Performance

The Brewers have played as the underdog in six of their past 10 games and have gone 3-3 in those contests.

When it comes to the over/under, the Brewers and their foes are 3-5-2 in their last 10 contests.

The Brewers' previous 10 contests have not had a runline posted by sportsbooks.

Brewers Betting Records & Stats

The Brewers have come away with 18 wins in the 38 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Milwaukee has played as an underdog of +155 or more twice this season and lost both games.

The Brewers have an implied victory probability of 39.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Milwaukee and its opponents have hit the over in 32 of its 80 games with a total this season.

In 10 games with a line this season, the Brewers have a mark of 4-6-0 against the spread.

Brewers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 22-18 20-20 18-17 24-21 32-23 10-15

