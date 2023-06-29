Francisco Lindor and William Contreras will be among the star attractions when the New York Mets face the Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday at 7:10 PM ET, at Citi Field.

Brewers vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Brewers rank 19th in Major League Baseball with 86 home runs.

Milwaukee ranks 28th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .370 this season.

The Brewers rank 29th in MLB with a team batting average of just .226.

Milwaukee has scored the 26th-most runs in baseball this season with just 321 (four per game).

The Brewers have the 25th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.305).

The Brewers rank just 27th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.5 whiffs per contest.

Milwaukee strikes out just eight batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 26th in MLB.

Milwaukee has pitched to a 4.02 ERA this season, which ranks 14th in baseball.

Brewers pitchers have a 1.263 WHIP this season, 11th in the majors.

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher

Adrian Houser (2-2) will take the mound for the Brewers, his eighth start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance came in relief on Friday when he threw one scoreless inning out of the bullpen against the Cleveland Guardians while allowing two hits.

In seven starts this season, he's earned a quality start in two of them.

In seven starts this season, Houser has lasted five or more innings three times, with an average of 4.5 innings per appearance.

He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in nine chances this season.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Brewers Starter Opponent Starter 6/24/2023 Guardians L 4-2 Away Freddy Peralta Tanner Bibee 6/25/2023 Guardians W 5-4 Away Corbin Burnes Aaron Civale 6/26/2023 Mets W 2-1 Away Colin Rea Justin Verlander 6/27/2023 Mets L 7-2 Away Julio Teheran David Peterson 6/28/2023 Mets W 5-2 Away Wade Miley Kodai Senga 6/29/2023 Mets - Away Adrian Houser Max Scherzer 6/30/2023 Pirates - Away Freddy Peralta Osvaldo Bido 7/1/2023 Pirates - Away Corbin Burnes Johan Oviedo 7/2/2023 Pirates - Away Colin Rea Rich Hill 7/3/2023 Cubs - Home Julio Teheran Drew Smyly 7/4/2023 Cubs - Home Wade Miley Kyle Hendricks

