Christian Yelich Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Mets - June 29
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Christian Yelich and his .442 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (70 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the New York Mets and Max Scherzer on June 29 at 7:10 PM ET.
He strung together three hits (going 3-for-5 with a double and two RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Mets.
Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mets Starter: Max Scherzer
- TV Channel: SNY
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Christian Yelich? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Christian Yelich At The Plate
- Yelich leads Milwaukee with 79 hits and an OBP of .372, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .435.
- Among qualified hitters, he ranks 44th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 18th and he is 73rd in slugging.
- Yelich has recorded a hit in 51 of 77 games this year (66.2%), including 22 multi-hit games (28.6%).
- He has homered in 10.4% of his games in 2023, and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Yelich has driven in a run in 24 games this year (31.2%), including nine games with more than one RBI (11.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 49.4% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 20.8%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|38
|.272
|AVG
|.282
|.373
|OBP
|.371
|.456
|SLG
|.416
|14
|XBH
|12
|5
|HR
|4
|18
|RBI
|18
|40/20
|K/BB
|36/20
|8
|SB
|10
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mets pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Mets' 4.59 team ERA ranks 25th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Mets rank 24th in baseball in home runs given up (107 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Mets are sending Scherzer (7-2) to the mound to make his 14th start of the season. He is 7-2 with a 3.95 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 70 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he threw six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 38-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.95, with 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opponents have a .249 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.