Christian Yelich and his .442 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (70 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the New York Mets and Max Scherzer on June 29 at 7:10 PM ET.

He strung together three hits (going 3-for-5 with a double and two RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Mets.

Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023

Thursday, June 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Citi Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Max Scherzer

Max Scherzer TV Channel: SNY

SNY Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Christian Yelich? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Christian Yelich At The Plate

Yelich leads Milwaukee with 79 hits and an OBP of .372, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .435.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 44th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 18th and he is 73rd in slugging.

Yelich has recorded a hit in 51 of 77 games this year (66.2%), including 22 multi-hit games (28.6%).

He has homered in 10.4% of his games in 2023, and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.

Yelich has driven in a run in 24 games this year (31.2%), including nine games with more than one RBI (11.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 49.4% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 20.8%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 38 .272 AVG .282 .373 OBP .371 .456 SLG .416 14 XBH 12 5 HR 4 18 RBI 18 40/20 K/BB 36/20 8 SB 10

Mets Pitching Rankings