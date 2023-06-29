Rowdy Tellez Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Mets - June 29
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Milwaukee Brewers, including Rowdy Tellez (.200 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 92 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Max Scherzer and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Thursday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Mets.
Rowdy Tellez Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: Max Scherzer
- TV Channel: SNY
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Discover More About This Game
Rowdy Tellez At The Plate
- Tellez has seven doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 27 walks while hitting .215.
- Tellez has had a hit in 42 of 74 games this season (56.8%), including multiple hits 10 times (13.5%).
- Looking at the 74 games he has played this year, he's went deep in 11 of them (14.9%), and in 4.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Tellez has driven home a run in 22 games this year (29.7%), including more than one RBI in 9.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- He has scored in 19 games this year (25.7%), including three multi-run games (4.1%).
Rowdy Tellez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|39
|.196
|AVG
|.231
|.260
|OBP
|.318
|.384
|SLG
|.415
|9
|XBH
|11
|6
|HR
|6
|15
|RBI
|17
|25/10
|K/BB
|41/17
|0
|SB
|0
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff ranks 14th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets have the 25th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.59).
- Mets pitchers combine to give up 107 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 24th in the league).
- The Mets will send Scherzer (7-2) out for his 14th start of the season. He is 7-2 with a 3.95 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 70 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Saturday, the right-hander tossed six innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, giving up two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 38-year-old has an ERA of 3.95, with 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .249 batting average against him.
