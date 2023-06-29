Thursday, Victor Caratini and the Milwaukee Brewers face the New York Mets and Max Scherzer, with the first pitch at 7:10 PM ET.

He returns to action for the first time since June 25, when he went 0-for-4 against the Guardians.

Victor Caratini Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citi Field
  Stadium: Citi Field
  • Mets Starter: Max Scherzer
  • TV Channel: SNY
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Victor Caratini At The Plate

  • Caratini is batting .245 with three home runs and nine walks.
  • Caratini has had a hit in 14 of 28 games this season (50.0%), including multiple hits six times (21.4%).
  • He has homered in three games this year (10.7%), homering in 2.8% of his chances at the plate.
  • In 10 games this season (35.7%), Caratini has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored at least once nine times this year (32.1%), including one multi-run game.

Victor Caratini Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 13
.209 AVG .275
.327 OBP .315
.349 SLG .333
2 XBH 1
2 HR 1
7 RBI 5
13/7 K/BB 11/2
1 SB 0

Mets Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 14th in the league.
  • The Mets have the 25th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.59).
  • The Mets rank 24th in baseball in home runs allowed (107 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Scherzer (7-2 with a 3.95 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 70 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Mets, his 14th of the season.
  • The righty last appeared on Saturday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he tossed six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
  • In 13 games this season, the 38-year-old has a 3.95 ERA and 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .249 to opposing batters.
