William Contreras Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Mets - June 29
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Milwaukee Brewers, including William Contreras (batting .268 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a triple, two walks and five RBI), take on starting pitcher Max Scherzer and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Thursday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Mets.
William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: Max Scherzer
- TV Channel: SNY
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Explore More About This Game
William Contreras At The Plate
- Contreras is batting .244 with 12 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 27 walks.
- Contreras has had a hit in 40 of 62 games this season (64.5%), including multiple hits 13 times (21.0%).
- In eight games this season, he has hit a long ball (12.9%, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish).
- Contreras has picked up an RBI in 17 games this year (27.4%), with two or more RBI in seven of those games (11.3%).
- He has scored in 43.5% of his games this season (27 of 62), with two or more runs three times (4.8%).
William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|32
|.255
|AVG
|.236
|.356
|OBP
|.314
|.461
|SLG
|.374
|12
|XBH
|9
|4
|HR
|4
|13
|RBI
|12
|18/15
|K/BB
|34/12
|0
|SB
|1
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 14th in the league.
- The Mets have the 25th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.59).
- Mets pitchers combine to rank 24th in baseball in home runs allowed (107 total, 1.3 per game).
- Scherzer (7-2 with a 3.95 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 70 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Mets, his 14th of the season.
- His last time out was on Saturday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when the righty tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 38-year-old has a 3.95 ERA and 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings in 13 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .249 to opposing hitters.
