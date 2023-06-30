Brewers vs. Pirates Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 30
Friday's game between the Pittsburgh Pirates (38-42) and Milwaukee Brewers (43-38) matching up at PNC Park has a projected final score of 7-5 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Pirates, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will begin at 7:05 PM ET on June 30.
The probable starters are Freddy Peralta (5-7) for the Brewers and Osvaldo Bido (0-1) for the Pirates.
Brewers vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, June 30, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
- Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+
Brewers vs. Pirates Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Pirates 7, Brewers 6.
Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Pirates
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Brewers Performance Insights
- The Brewers have been the favorite twice in the last 10 games and split those matchups 1-1.
- When it comes to hitting the over, Milwaukee and its opponents are 3-5-2 in its last 10 games with a total.
- There has not been a spread set for any of the Brewers' last 10 games.
- The Brewers have won 22, or 56.4%, of the 39 games they've played as favorites this season.
- Milwaukee has a record of 11-10 in games when oddsmakers favor them by at least -145 on the moneyline.
- The Brewers have a 59.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Milwaukee has scored the fifth-fewest runs in the majors this season with just 324 (four per game).
- The Brewers have the 14th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.99).
Brewers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 25
|@ Guardians
|W 5-4
|Corbin Burnes vs Aaron Civale
|June 26
|@ Mets
|W 2-1
|Colin Rea vs Justin Verlander
|June 27
|@ Mets
|L 7-2
|Julio Teheran vs David Peterson
|June 28
|@ Mets
|W 5-2
|Wade Miley vs Kodai Senga
|June 29
|@ Mets
|W 3-2
|Adrian Houser vs Max Scherzer
|June 30
|@ Pirates
|-
|Freddy Peralta vs Osvaldo Bido
|July 1
|@ Pirates
|-
|Corbin Burnes vs Johan Oviedo
|July 2
|@ Pirates
|-
|Colin Rea vs Rich Hill
|July 3
|Cubs
|-
|Julio Teheran vs Drew Smyly
|July 4
|Cubs
|-
|Wade Miley vs Kyle Hendricks
|July 5
|Cubs
|-
|Adrian Houser vs Justin Steele
