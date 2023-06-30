Friday's game between the Pittsburgh Pirates (38-42) and Milwaukee Brewers (43-38) matching up at PNC Park has a projected final score of 7-5 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Pirates, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will begin at 7:05 PM ET on June 30.

The probable starters are Freddy Peralta (5-7) for the Brewers and Osvaldo Bido (0-1) for the Pirates.

Brewers vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, June 30, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Friday, June 30, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+

Watch this game on Fubo!

Brewers vs. Pirates Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Pirates 7, Brewers 6.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Pirates

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Brewers Performance Insights

The Brewers have been the favorite twice in the last 10 games and split those matchups 1-1.

When it comes to hitting the over, Milwaukee and its opponents are 3-5-2 in its last 10 games with a total.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Brewers' last 10 games.

The Brewers have won 22, or 56.4%, of the 39 games they've played as favorites this season.

Milwaukee has a record of 11-10 in games when oddsmakers favor them by at least -145 on the moneyline.

The Brewers have a 59.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Milwaukee has scored the fifth-fewest runs in the majors this season with just 324 (four per game).

The Brewers have the 14th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.99).

Brewers Schedule