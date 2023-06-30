How to Watch the Brewers vs. Pirates Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 30
Osvaldo Bido will be on the hill for the Pittsburgh Pirates when they take on Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday at 7:05 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Brewers vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, June 30, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Venue: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Discover More About This Game
|Brewers Injury Report
|Brewers vs Pirates Betting Trends & Stats
|Brewers vs Pirates Player Props
|Brewers vs Pirates Pitching Matchup
|Brewers vs Pirates Odds
Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Brewers rank 18th in MLB play with 87 home runs. They average 1.1 per game.
- Milwaukee has the third-lowest slugging percentage in MLB (.370).
- The Brewers are 29th in MLB with a .226 batting average.
- Milwaukee has the No. 26 offense in MLB play, scoring four runs per game (324 total runs).
- The Brewers rank 25th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .305.
- The Brewers strike out 9.5 times per game, the fourth-worst mark in the majors.
- The eight strikeouts per nine innings put together by Milwaukee's pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB.
- Milwaukee has the 14th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.99).
- The Brewers have the 15th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.264).
Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Brewers are sending Freddy Peralta (5-7) to make his 16th start of the season. He is 5-7 with a 4.54 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 81 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, the right-hander threw five innings against the Cleveland Guardians, giving up three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- Peralta is trying to record his ninth quality start of the season.
- Peralta will look to extend a six-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.4 frames per outing).
- He has held his opponents without an earned run in two of his 15 appearances this season.
Brewers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Brewers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/25/2023
|Guardians
|W 5-4
|Away
|Corbin Burnes
|Aaron Civale
|6/26/2023
|Mets
|W 2-1
|Away
|Colin Rea
|Justin Verlander
|6/27/2023
|Mets
|L 7-2
|Away
|Julio Teheran
|David Peterson
|6/28/2023
|Mets
|W 5-2
|Away
|Wade Miley
|Kodai Senga
|6/29/2023
|Mets
|W 3-2
|Away
|Adrian Houser
|Max Scherzer
|6/30/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Freddy Peralta
|Osvaldo Bido
|7/1/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Corbin Burnes
|Johan Oviedo
|7/2/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Colin Rea
|Rich Hill
|7/3/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|Julio Teheran
|Drew Smyly
|7/4/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|Wade Miley
|Kyle Hendricks
|7/5/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|Adrian Houser
|Justin Steele
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.