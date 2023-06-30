Raimel Tapia Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Pirates - June 30
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Friday, Raimel Tapia and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Pittsburgh Pirates and Osvaldo Bido, with the first pitch at 7:05 PM ET.
He returns to action for the first time since June 25, when he went 0-for-0 against the Guardians.
Raimel Tapia Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Pirates Starter: Osvaldo Bido
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Looking to place a prop bet on Raimel Tapia? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Brewers Injury Report
|Brewers vs Pirates Betting Trends & Stats
|Brewers vs Pirates Player Props
|Brewers vs Pirates Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Brewers vs Pirates
|Brewers vs Pirates Odds
|Brewers vs Pirates Prediction
Raimel Tapia At The Plate
- Tapia has four doubles, a triple, two home runs and 10 walks while batting .226.
- Tapia has gotten at least one hit in 45.2% of his games this season (19 of 42), with at least two hits four times (9.5%).
- In 42 games played this season, he has gone deep in just two of them.
- In 10 games this year (23.8%), Tapia has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least once 10 times this year (23.8%), including three games with multiple runs (7.1%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Raimel Tapia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|16
|.256
|AVG
|.273
|.347
|OBP
|.319
|.372
|SLG
|.364
|4
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|1
|5
|RBI
|5
|11/6
|K/BB
|8/3
|3
|SB
|2
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The Pirates pitching staff is 17th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Pirates' 4.25 team ERA ranks 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to surrender 78 home runs (one per game), the fewest in the league.
- Bido (0-1 with a 3.45 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Pirates, his fourth of the season.
- In his last outing on Saturday against the Miami Marlins, the righty threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- In three games this season, the 27-year-old has amassed a 3.45 ERA and 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .277 to opposing batters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.