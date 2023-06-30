Courtney Williams takes the Chicago Sky (6-9) into a matchup with the Los Angeles Sparks (7-8) after scoring 21 points in an 80-63 victory over the Sparks. It's on Friday, June 30, 2023, tipping off at 8:00 PM ET on ION.

The game has no set line.

Sky vs. Sparks Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, June 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sky vs. Sparks Score Prediction

Prediction: Sky 90 Sparks 76

Spread & Total Prediction for Sky vs. Sparks

Computer Predicted Spread: Chicago (-14.5)

Chicago (-14.5) Computer Predicted Total: 166.1

Sky vs. Sparks Spread & Total Insights

Chicago's record against the spread is 7-7-0.

Chicago has played 14 games this year, and six of them have hit the over.

Sky Performance Insights

The Sky have struggled to score points this season, ranking third-worst in the league with 77.5 points per game. They've done better at the other end, ranking sixth by giving up 81.1 points per contest.

Chicago is eighth in the WNBA with 34.3 boards per game this year. Meanwhile, it ranks sixth with 34.5 rebounds allowed per game.

The Sky have struggled in the turnover area this year, ranking third-worst in the league with 14.1 turnovers per game. They rank seventh with 13.0 forced turnovers per contest.

The Sky are draining 7.2 three-pointers per game (fifth-ranked in WNBA) this year, while sporting a 35.1% three-point percentage (fourth-ranked).

The Sky are allowing opponents to post a 32.3% three-point percentage this year (fourth-ranked in WNBA), but they've shined by allowing just 6.2 treys per contest (second-best).

Chicago has taken 70.0% two-pointers and 30.0% three-pointers this season. Of the team's buckets, 75.4% are two-pointers and 24.6% are threes.

