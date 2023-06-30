William Contreras Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Pirates - June 30
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 4:32 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
William Contreras -- batting .289 with three doubles, a triple, three walks and five RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Osvaldo Bido on the mound, on June 30 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he reached base in both of his plate appearances against the Mets.
William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Pirates Starter: Osvaldo Bido
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Discover More About This Game
William Contreras At The Plate
- Contreras is batting .248 with 12 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 28 walks.
- Contreras has picked up a hit in 65.1% of his 63 games this season, with more than one hit in 20.6% of those games.
- In 12.7% of his games this year, he has homered, and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Contreras has driven home a run in 17 games this year (27.0%), including more than one RBI in 11.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- He has scored a run in 28 games this year, with multiple runs three times.
William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|33
|.255
|AVG
|.242
|.356
|OBP
|.324
|.461
|SLG
|.379
|12
|XBH
|9
|4
|HR
|4
|13
|RBI
|12
|18/15
|K/BB
|34/13
|0
|SB
|1
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in the league.
- The Pirates have a 4.25 team ERA that ranks 17th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Pirates surrender the fewest home runs in baseball (78 total, one per game).
- Bido (0-1 with a 3.45 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Pirates, his fourth of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Miami Marlins, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- In three games this season, the 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.45, with 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .277 against him.
