A.J. Dillon is +25000 to capture the Offensive Player of the Year award, according to bookmakers. Those odds are 112th-best in the league, making him a longshot for the award.

A.J. Dillon 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Off. POY +25000 112th Bet $100 to win $25,000

A.J. Dillon Insights

Dillon put up a solid stat line last season -- he ran for 770 yards on 186 carries (45.3 ypg), with seven rushing touchdowns.

The Packers called a pass on 55.3% of their plays from scrimmage last season while staying on the ground 44.7% of the time. Their offense was 14th in the league in points scored.

Green Bay totaled 124.3 rushing yards per game on offense last year (15th in NFL), and it gave up 139.5 rushing yards per game (26th) on the other side of the ball.

All Packers Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Jordan Love +5000 (17th in NFL) Rashan Gary +5000 (18th in NFL) Aaron Jones +8000 (37th in NFL) Christian Watson +10000 (43rd in NFL) Jaire Alexander +15000 (45th in NFL) Romeo Doubs +20000 (75th in NFL) A.J. Dillon +25000 (112th in NFL)

