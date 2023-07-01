Odds to Win 2023 AAC Championship, Favorites, Betting Insights
Which team is favored to win the AAC in 2023? Tulane (+250) and SMU (+300) are among the top contenders, with the rest of the top teams and their odds outlined below.
Want to place a futures bet on the AAC winner? Sign up at BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!
Odds to Win the AAC
|Team
|Odds to Win AAC
|Tulane
|+250
|SMU
|+300
|UTSA
|+400
|Florida Atlantic
|+650
|Memphis
|+700
|Temple
|+2000
|North Texas
|+2500
|Navy
|+3000
|East Carolina
|+4000
|South Florida
|+5000
|Tulsa
|+5000
|UAB
|+6000
|Rice
|+6000
|Charlotte
|+15000
Bet on college football futures now at BetMGM!
AAC Upcoming Games
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
- Navy Midshipmen vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish 2:30 PM ET, Saturday, August 26 on NBC
- Kent State Golden Flashes at UCF Knights 7:00 PM ET, Thursday, August 31 on Fox Sports 1
- Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions at Tulsa Golden Hurricane 8:00 PM ET, Thursday, August 31 on ESPN+
- East Carolina Pirates at Michigan Wolverines 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 on Peacock
- Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at SMU Mustangs 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 on ESPNU
- Akron Zips at Temple Owls 2:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 on ESPN+
- South Florida Bulls at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 on CBS Sports Network
- Eastern Kentucky Colonels at Cincinnati Bearcats 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 on ESPN+
- Bethune-Cookman Wildcats at Memphis Tigers 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 on ESPN+
- UTSA Roadrunners at Houston Cougars 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 on Fox Sports 1
- South Alabama Jaguars at Tulane Green Wave 8:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 on ESPNU
Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.