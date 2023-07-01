Bobby Portis of the Milwaukee Bucks is +8000 to win the NBA Sixth Man of the Year award for the 2023-24 season -- scroll down for more stats and info on Portis.

Bobby Portis Sixth Man Odds

Sixth Man Odds: +8000 (11th in NBA, Bet $100 to win $8000)

Bobby Portis 2023-24 Stats

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 26 Points 13.1 340 Rebounds 6.7 175 Assists 1.2 30 Steals 0.8 20 Blocks 0.5 12 FG% 51.5% 139-for-270 3P% 36.8% 28-for-76

Bobby Portis' Next Game

Matchup: Orlando Magic at Milwaukee Bucks

Orlando Magic at Milwaukee Bucks Game Day: December 21, 2023

December 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM

8:00 PM TV Channel: BSWI, BSFL

